Chester Ministerial Food Pantry

Volunteers are needed to help at the Chester Ministerial Food Pantry at Purity Presbyterian Church. The pantry is open from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Friday. Volunteers are needed to make food bags for clients, help put food away and shop for food. Call the church at 803-377-8175 if interested. Clients are not shopping for food in the pantry due to Covid-19. If you are in need of food, call the pantry scheduling line at 803-374-7778 for an appointment. Clients are eligible every six weeks to receive food.

