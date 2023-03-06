Strengthening
Family Program

Strengthening Family Program (SFP) is an evidence-based program designed to help families with children ages six to 11 years of age to communicate better by teaching listening skills, helping to learn how to manage stress and improve behavior – all while having fun! It's a 14-week program that meets one and a half hours two times a week. The program is either in a school or a local church from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and is a S.C. Children's Trust program. Families eat together (free meals) and then parents and children are separated to learn new skills (at their level) and return to a group setting to practice what they've learned.

