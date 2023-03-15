Good day Chester, Buddy here again this week with something new to talk about.
Does your canine companion have a favorite toy? He may play with it daily, sleep with it nightly, and when guests come over he excitedly grabs it and runs to greet them at the door with this toy in his mouth. While this toy is a source of much joy and happiness, if it’s not cleaned regularly, it’s also the source of significant bacterial build-up.
Between the bacteria that live in or pass through your dog’s mouth and those that live and reproduce in the biofilm left on his toys, there are millions of reasons to disinfect your dog’s toys regularly.
A recent study showed that your pet’s food bowls and toys each ranked among the top 10 germ-infested items commonly found within the home. Left unchecked, toys become a breeding ground for a variety of bacteria such as staph, yeast, mold and even fecal contaminants like E. coli.
Having a cleaning schedule for your dog’s toys and bedding can help keep both pets and their humans healthy by reducing the amount of bacteria and allergens in the environment. Toys that can be “stuffed” with food or treats, like Kongs, Toppls, feeding rugs or similar items, should be thoroughly cleaned after each use. Food and water bowls should be cleaned daily too.
According to the experts, it’s important to use a degreasing agent when washing both hard and soft toys. The degreaser is needed to break up biofilm, that slimy layer commonly found at the bottom of your dog’s food and water bowls. It’s also what makes used hard toys and bones feel slippery when wet, and what makes the well-loved, unwashed soft toys start to feel a little crispy. It may seem like harmless dog slobber, but it’s actually a pesky mix of bacteria hiding out underneath a protective layer of protein and lipids with the potential to make both pets and their humans sick.
When washing hard, non-porous bones and toys, a dish soap (such as Dawn Dishwashing Liquid) works well, as it’s designed to cut grease on kitchenware. Fill the sink with hot water and add soap. Allow bones and toys to soak for five to ten minutes. Scrub and rinse well.
Finish with a disinfecting soak in a diluted bleach-water bath using two tablespoons of bleach per one quart of water, then rinse well.
You can clean dishwasher-safe toys using your dishwasher’s sanitize mode, as long as the water temperature reaches at least 120 degrees.
Many people prefer a more natural approach to disinfecting. For example, The Honest Kitchen recommends soaking hard bones and toys in a bath of equal parts water and white vinegar, using a sprinkle of baking soda on toys in need of an especially good scrub. While these methods work under normal conditions, certain bacteria and protozoa can survive many of the natural cleaners, so consider your personal circumstances when deciding how to clean.
For washing soft toys, Tide Original liquid laundry detergent on a hot-wash cycle was recommended. It doesn’t leave a residue, and a little goes a long way. Tide Original was chosen not only for its proven degreasing properties, but also because it contains fewer chemicals than most laundry pods or specialty formulas.
Tossing your dog’s toys in with your weekly hot-water load, regardless of which laundry product is on your shelf, is a good start. But remember – while it will get the toys visibly cleaner, it may not effectively kill all the bacteria. If you share your home with immunocompromised pets or humans, it may be worth switching to Tide Original for its biofilm-busting properties and some added peace of mind.
It’s a good practice to wash your dog’s toys every couple of weeks. Creating multiple sets of toys can help establish a cleaning routine while keeping your dog excited about the “new” toys that seem to appear every other week.
As you rotate toys, be sure to inspect them for damage that might lead to the accidental ingestion of pieces and parts. Hopefully you can remove any cracking rubber toys and thread-shedding toys from your dog’s rotation. If you have one of these dogs that sits in front of the washer or dryer waiting for his toys to get finished, well, you may just have another issue all together.
Buddy's mama, Ruth Whitman, is a retired banker in Chester County who loves dogs.