Good day Chester, Buddy here again this week with something new to talk about.

Does your canine companion have a favorite toy? He may play with it daily, sleep with it nightly, and when guests come over he excitedly grabs it and runs to greet them at the door with this toy in his mouth. While this toy is a source of much joy and happiness, if it’s not cleaned regularly, it’s also the source of significant bacterial build-up.

Buddy's mama, Ruth Whitman, is a retired banker in Chester County who loves dogs.

Trending Videos