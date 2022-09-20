The failure to pay withheld money from the paychecks of some City employees into the State retirement system appears to have been partly due to an oversight, but partly due to necessary procedures simply being left undone.
City of Chester Fireman Michael Waits filed a lawsuit over the matter in February. He claimed that since July of 2021, his employer withheld 9.75% of his salary, which is supposed to be paid into PORS (a branch of the State’s PEBA retirement system set up for police officers and firefighters). The money wasn’t paid into the system, though, nor was the additional contribution of 19.24% the City is supposed to make.
The suit by Waits claims he was never told of a change to his wages or deductions (as required by law). So there was a financial angle but he was also not earning due credit towards his retirement time.
Shortly after Waits filed the suit, seven more employees joined him and class action status was sought. The claims of the seven new City employees joining the suit (Walter H. Stephenson IV, Ronald Wayne Levister, Jr., Interim Police Chief Milton Sims, MaKeesharia S. Williams-Tobias, Tyrel C. Graham, Tyler J. Covington and Nathaniel Meleke Cureton) mirror those of Waits, that being that “the Defendant City of Chester has failed to transfer any funds to PEBA for the plaintiffs since June 20, 2021, missing the third and fourth quarterly payments in September of 2021 and December of 2021…Due to the Defendant City making no contributions (either their own or the withheld funds from Plaintiffs) towards the Plaintiffs’ participation in PORS, none of the Plaintiffs were given credit towards retirement for the months of July 2021, August 2021, September 2021, October 2021, November 2021 or December 2021. All eight plaintiffs allege the City provided them with incorrect records showing deductions being made from their checks for participation in PORS. The suit calls the City’s actions “willful, wanton and reckless,” says that the employees are legally entitled to three times the amount of money they are due and class action status is being sought.
The News & Reporter obtained and reviewed more than 10,000 pages of emails through a Freedom Information Act from now-former City Administrator Stephanie Jackson, many of which dealt with the issue. For starters, no one involved in City government was apparently aware of the lawsuit until a News & Reporter story detailing the action from Waits was published.
“Mayor Stringfellow and members of Council…Ms. Fair just brought to my attention that an employee has filed a suit against the City for failure to report funds to the retirement system. I have not had an opportunity to read the article and have not been served with a lawsuit. Just wanting to make you aware of this information. We are not certain of what is being claimed, but he is a current full-time fireman. I will keep you informed as I learn more,” Jackson wrote on Feb. 25.
Council members Tabatha Strother and Carlos Williams quickly responded, saying that the matter needed to be added to the agenda for the next Chester City Council meeting, which was coming up the next week.
On March 2 Jackson emailed the Municipal Association of South Carolina (MASC) to indicate the lawsuit had been served on attorney Joanie Winters, who handles labor matters for the City. She was told to submit a claim so that an adjuster could be assigned. Jackson explained that she was home sick, had still not seen the lawsuit herself and that she would be in her office the next day to enter whatever relevant information she could at that point. When the additional employees signed onto the lawsuit, Jackson again contacted the MASC and was told to submit the suit so an adjuster could be assigned.
Jackson’s emails indicate that there were problems related to PEBA months before the Waits lawsuit was even filed. On Nov. 30, 2021, Tosha Graham (with PEBA’s retirement member account services) emailed a City staff member about the pending retirement of an employee.
“We are finalizing the retirement for Mr. (redacted) and we need some additional information. Please provide a detail pay history for April 1, 2017-September 30, 2021,” Graham wrote.
There was apparently no response for some time as Graham emailed again on Dec. 16 with a copy of the previous email and to inquire as to whether the requested information would be sent. The information was apparently sent the next day, but by January 14 Graham wrote again and seemed to indicate some due monies had not been paid.
“We spoke yesterday about an update for Mr. (redacted)…Per the covered employer procedures manual, pg. 27 ‘Contributions are deductible up to and including 45 days terminations pay for unused annual leave’ for Class II members. In case it was presented as if there was an option to send the missing contributions. There is no option. Please advise when we should receive the missing contributions,” Graham said.
Jackson responded later that day to say, “We will comply with whatever needs to be done.” Even so, by Feb. 3, whatever was owed had apparently still not been paid as Graham again emailed and asked for an update on (redacted)’s “missing annual leave contributions.” Twenty days later Graham received a response from a City staff member asking, “What is the process for the City of Chester to cover his missing contributions.”
Part of the problem may have been a lack of access to the system, as was evidenced by an email from Feb. 1. At that point, a City employee working in payroll had received a message from PEBA indicating they were locked out of the system.
“Your EES account has been locked due to your employer failing to complete the EES recertification by the due date. Your EES authorizing contact: Stephanie Jackson needs to sign in to EES and complete the recertification for your EES account to be unlocked,” the message said.
“I just saw this morning. I will check to see who we need to contact and let you know,” Jackson responded to the employee.
Jackson also received a notification from PEBA saying the City’s accounts had been locked because of recertification not being completed by the due date.
That wasn’t the only communication Jackson had with PEBA. On January 31, she received an email from PEBA’s Janice Bennett, who worked on employer audits indicating that the City had not undergone an audit of retirement since 2018 (incidentally that was the year Jackson was hired as administrator).
“Please review the attachment, verify/provide the contact information and mailing address and reply to the four questions in the middle of the page. Once I receive your reply, I will draft the engagement letter and send an encrypted email…in order for you to securely transmit the requested payroll information listed at the bottom of the attachment,” Bennett wrote.
Seventeen days letter (and only eight days before Jackson learned of the Waits lawsuit), Bennett had still apparently not received a response to her original email.
“Hi Stephanie. I never received this information to begin the audit. Please let me know if you have any questions,” Bennett wrote in an email with the subject line “employer audit-2nd request.”
Three days after the second email from Bennett, Jackson replied, saying she and a payroll clerk would be “working on these questions ASAP as we are currently working on another audit” and said she had been out-of-town the previous week.
By Feb. 28, Bennett had received some information from the City, at least enough (per an email) to draft and send an engagement letter.
On Feb. 25, the same day Jackson learned of the Waits lawsuit, a City payroll clerk received an email from Courtney Dickey (with PEBA retirement member account services) asking about missing payments and quarterly reports…the subject of the Waits lawsuit.
“Please review and advise as to when we can expect to receive payment and quarterly reports for the missing months indicated below. Our records indicate that the City of Chester has yet to remit for the following fiscal period,” Dickey wrote.
An attachment showed that retirement payments for October, November and December of 2021 were in delinquent status and that January and February 2022 payments had not been made. Within four hours, Dickey received a response from the payroll clerk.
“Payments were sent overnight mail today and will arrive tomorrow, Saturday, February 26, 2022. Question, I have an employee who said they see no contributions for 2021. Payments and reports were submitted. Am I missing a step?”
In the following correspondences, it was revealed that the City employee who had said they saw none of their contributions listed was actually Stephanie Jackson.
“I see reporting through June 2021 quarter. Stephanie Jackson will not see reporting for September or December 2021 because you have not submitted them yet,” Dickey replied.
The clerk indicated there had been an oversight.
“OK, that is where the issue lies. How do I submit the reports? Please forgive (me) for seeming a tad lost as I am new in the position and thought the reports were submitted with payments,” the payroll clerk wrote.
She later mentioned that, “during the process of sending payments and reports, I definitely missed the step of uploading the report to the PEBA system. “ Several pages of emails that appear connected to the matter are redacted.
On Feb. 14, a City employee emailed both Jackson and Marc Wood (a CPA that has helped the City with finances in the absence of a finance director) to indicate that she had put “a Renaissance bill” (dealing with insurance) under the door of another employee that was postmarked Jan. 28 that had apparently still not been paid.
“And today we got a letter from PEBA,” the employee wrote. “I think these bills have to be paid.”
Jackson did not respond until four days later but said, “We need to pay this” once she did. Wood said that the problem was an ongoing one and a result of things simply not being done. He expressed “concern” about invoices being placed in a “to do” basket and then just being left there and not looked at or dealt with.
“We need to get this problem resolved,” he wrote.
Jackson said she would work with the employee to get the problem resolved and noted the employee was having to perform duties well beyond the normal scope of her work because of staff vacancies.
“I know, but we had some other bills that were late when I was there last time,” Wood responded, noting that those bills were late because they just sat in an employee’s mailbox.
Employees apparently knew there was a problem with PEBA by early February. On Feb. 7, a police officer wrote Jackson to inquire about whether she had received the job application, doctor’s approval letter and other documents necessary for them to return to work. The officer asked whether a decision about their ability to come back to work had been made and they noted that “the PD is severely short staffed and I’m ready to hit the ground running on patrol to help the citizens of Chester.” The name is redacted, but the same officer appeared to email Jackson again the next day. The officer said they understood that Jackson did have their paperwork but said there was another problem of which they had become aware on the City’s end that was impacting them financially.
“If you choose not to let me return I understand, but I have received word that the City of Chester has not returned the proper paperwork to PEBA so I can receive my police retirement in case I’m not hired back. I was let go in September 2021 but that hasn’t been updated to the SC retirement board. I can’t (receive) my state police retirement funds until the city turns in this paperwork…Again, I hope to return to work with the PD, but if that’s not the case can you please update PEBA so I can receive my retirement funds,” the officer wrote.
Even once the PEBA issues had presumably been addressed, there were still problems. Dickey emailed Jackson and another City employee on March 22, just six days before Jackson was terminated, with a list of “items to which we need to draw your attention.” Per the email, seven people did not have an active account, two employees appeared to be enrolled improperly and two “retired members (were) missing a return to work date…retiree contributions were not posted …in the September 2021 quarter and as such our system interprets the break in reporting to represent a termination event.” One person was having the incorrect percentage of their salary withheld.
On March 1, the City received “a friendly reminder” that PEBA was making an attempt to clear an outstanding accounts receivable balance. The total due was $1,526.39 and came from eight separate interest assessments dating back to November and December of 2021. An email from Jackson on March 8 indicated the total had been paid.
The matter of the lawsuit brought by Waits and other employees is nearing completion. Attorney for the employees, Everett Stubbs, filed a motion for an entry of default after the City failed to respond to the lawsuit in time. The City asked for relief from that in court in July, but a ruling recently came down in favor of the employees. The only unknown is what sort of damages the employees impacted by the PEBA issues, which lingered for months, will be awarded.