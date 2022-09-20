The failure to pay withheld money from the paychecks of some City employees into the State retirement system appears to have been partly due to an oversight, but partly due to necessary procedures simply being left undone.

City of Chester Fireman Michael Waits filed a lawsuit over the matter in February. He claimed that since July of 2021, his employer withheld 9.75% of his salary, which is supposed to be paid into PORS (a branch of the State’s PEBA retirement system set up for police officers and firefighters). The money wasn’t paid into the system, though, nor was the additional contribution of 19.24% the City is supposed to make.

