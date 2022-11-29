They don’t have quite the height they did last year, the offensive and defensive philosophies will be a little different, but one thing hasn’t changed.
“We’re still Great Falls,” said Coach Alex Fair.
The Red Devils are coming off a season that saw them go unbeaten in region play, win a region title and advance all the way to the upperstate finals before falling to eventual state champion Calhoun County. That team had a roster that boasted perhaps the most size in the entire state and certainly in Class A. The team won’t sport five players standing 6’5 or better this year, but that doesn’t mean there will be any drop-off.
“We’re going to look a little different,” Fair said. “We’ll be a more guard-oriented team and probably a bit quicker.”
There is still one big man on the team, that being senior Dre Coleman, who was picked as a pre-season top five player in Class A. An athletic player with a 6’7 frame, he gives the team a real presence inside.
The rest of the squad looks a lot alike, with Fair saying most everyone else stands between 5’10 and 6’1. There is a strong family vibe on the team, with two of Fair’s sons (junior Aiden and senior Deuce) both on the team. In a recent tip-off tournament in Columbia (which Great Falls won with victories over Heathwood Hall and North), Aiden had a 21-point game. Deuce averaged 10 points and eight assists a contest over the two nights and flirted with a triple-double in one contest. Coleman played well in both games and had an output of 24 points and 13 rebounds in one game.
There are a lot of other players who figure to contribute this season. Sophomore Rico McCullough, senior DeMarion McMullen, sophomore Jaylin Sanders and senior Jordan Holmes all bring a lot of speed and athletic ability to the table. Holmes is an interesting player in that he was injured during football season (in game two) and still has a torn ligament in one of his knees. He has been cleared to play, though, and will be on the court wearing a knee brace. Fair expects him to be an important player but said his minutes will be closely monitored.
Jaylen Young, is another player to watch and Fair said he has a couple of freshmen who may force their way onto what is currently a 10- man varsity roster. He called a couple of them up for the tournament when he was missing three players that were suffering from the flu bug.
Fair has always considered himself an “inside-out” guy in terms of offense. Coleman will obviously be a big part of what the team does, but he expects his team to be a bit more dependent on outside shooting than in previous years. Luckily, a number of players can fill the shooting role. Defensively, being a little smaller and quicker may actually play to the team’s advantage.
“We are still going to be out there defending you 94 feet,” Fair said.
In the same way the roster looks different this year, so does the coaching staff. Two of his assistants from last year have moved on, so Fair has added new assistants in Dylan Kaiser (who is the volleyball coach at Great Falls) and Markevias Cathcart. He said the two bring a lot to the team and described them as “old enough to respect but young enough to relate” in terms of how they deal with players.
Xavier Holmes returns as associate head coach and Walter Lamar is back on the staff as well.
The schedule is also different this year. Timmonsville closed down and Lamar moved out of the region, so the region slate now includes Lewisville, McBee, C.A. Johnson, The Governor’s School and River Walk Academy. He expects the region to be one of the best in the state. To prep for that, and hopefully for the playoffs, the non-region schedule is loaded with larger schools and solid programs like Buford, Andrew Jackson, Chesterfield, Newberry and Indian Land. He wants his team to be tested and wants them ready for the region and beyond.
“By mid-January, we want to be hitting our stride. We want to be ready to win at home and want to be able to go on the road and win in hostile environments,” he said.
If history is an indicator, that will probably be the case, because it’s still Great Falls.