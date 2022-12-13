Chester City Hall

Editor's note: After this story went to press the Chester City Council selected former Fairfield Co. Administrator Malik Whitaker as the new City Administrator. In a meeting on Dec. 12, council okayed Mayor Wanda Stringfellow, interim Administrator Ed Driggers and the human resources attorney to finalize contract negotiations.

Chester County and the City of Chester may not have to wait until the new year for new leadership.

