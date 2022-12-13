Editor's note: After this story went to press the Chester City Council selected former Fairfield Co. Administrator Malik Whitaker as the new City Administrator. In a meeting on Dec. 12, council okayed Mayor Wanda Stringfellow, interim Administrator Ed Driggers and the human resources attorney to finalize contract negotiations.
Chester County and the City of Chester may not have to wait until the new year for new leadership.
Both entities are currently in the market for new administrators. The City of Chester has been without a full-time administrator since the firing of Stephanie Jackson in late March. Ed Driggers who had previously served as Chester’s administrator and had recently retired after a successful 20-year run as Greer’s administrator, was brought in on an interim basis.
It was hoped he could not only keep the City functioning but help Chester get its financial house in order.
He has had to deliver news at times that the council has likely not enjoyed hearing, like the fact that Chester is on pace to run out of money this coming July and has no credit, so borrowing is not an option. However, he did work closely with department heads to craft a “very tight” budget.
The City advertised the administrator position nationally and drew more than 100 applicants. The finalists were named two weeks ago. Being considered for the City’s top job were Malik Whitaker, Christine Keefer, Tiffany Cooks and Kenneth B. Geathers, Jr.
Two of the finalists are from nearby counties, including Malik Whitaker. A resident of Ridgeway, Whitaker is currently serving as the Fairfield County Administrator, a position he has held since last year. Previously he served as the operations and management consultant manager for the Florida Department of Children and Families in Tallahassee (from 2020 to 2021), served as the director of policy and continuous quality improvement for the South Carolina Department of Social Services (from 2015 until 2020) and was the agency’s Regional Services Director for the three years prior. Whitaker was the project lead for Communities in Schools of the Midlands from 2011 to 2012; program director for United Way of the Midlands from 2007 to 2011; research associate for Benedict College from 2003 to 2007 and assistant zoning administrator for Richland County from 1997 to 2003. His educational background includes a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and a Juris Doctor degree.
Christine Keefer is a resident of Blythewood and is currently an independent consultant providing administrative and communication services to public and private entities.
From 2019 until earlier this year, she was director of government and community services for Richland County and from 2013 until 2018 was the finance and human resources director and assistant town administrator for the Town of Blythewood. She held various communications and administrative positions from 1999 through 2012. Her educational background includes a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Communications; and a Master of Public Administration.
A third candidate does currently work in the state. Tiffany Cooks is presently a resident of Kingstree. Her present position is the county supervisor for Williamsburg County, a position she has held since 2019. Previously she served as director of the Williamsburg County Emergency Management/E-911 department from 2008 to 2019. She formerly served in the United States Army as Military Police. Her educational background includes an Associate in Science degree; a Bachelor of Science degree; a Master of Business Administration degree; and a Ph.D.
The final candidate currently works and lives in North Carolina. Kenneth B. Geathers, Jr. of Hickory most recently served as the interim finance director of the Town of Maiden, NC. He served from 2011 to 2022 as the town manager for the Town of Rutherford College, NC. He has experience as a director of public works and as a town planner. His educational background includes a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Government; and a Master of Public Administration degree. He is an International City/County Management Association credentialed manager.
At Monday night’s meeting of Chester City Council, Driggers seemed to acknowledge a hire was close at hand, as he talked at length about how much he had enjoyed working with the Council and pledged to be helpful during the transitional period. Mayor Wanda Stringfellow thanked him for his efforts and said his knowledge and expertise had been instrumental in keeping things on track.
Chester County has been without a full-time supervisor since September is 2020 when former Supervisor Shane Stuart was removed from office by Gov. Henry McMaster after being indicted on multiple drug and conspiracy charges. Wylie Frederick, a longtime educator and former magistrate, was appointed interim supervisor. He was given a plaque and acknowledged by Chester County Council last week.
Just weeks after the indictment of Stuart (who was recently sentenced to seven years in prison), Chester County voters overwhelmingly approved a switch from an elected supervisor to a hired administrator. Chester County Council advertised the position and identified three candidates to bring back for second interviews. The News & Reporter filed a Freedom of Information Act request to obtain the names of those candidates. However, two of them withdrew from consideration and the process was restarted. The Council has had multiple special called meetings, which have included various discussions of the administrator opening but no vote has yet taken place to make an offer. The most recent was on Monday.