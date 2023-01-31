A talk by a Civil Rights photographer and some words from a passenger on the world’s most famous sinking ship are just part of the specialized programming coming to the Main Library of the Chester County Library.
Adult Services Librarian Heather Johnson told The N&R she is starting a new series of programming for adult library patrons.
“Starting in February we are starting on a new type of program for the library, we want to expand the programming that we offer. We decided to focus on doing program series.
“What we’re doing is very Tuesday, we are doing a different program series: the first, second, third and fourth Tuesday of each month will focus on a different program series, in areas where Library Director Laurel Sharp and I saw that there might be a need or an interest in the community,” Johnson said.
The librarians picked Tuesdays for the programming because there was already a successful book club on the third Tuesday of each month (that book club will be incorporated into the series of programs).
“Starting the first Tuesday in February, we will begin with our Tech Tips series, which is all about using smartphones and using them in simple ways, including how to use the new library app we are switching to,” Johnson said. Patrons attending the Tech Tips Series are encouraged to bring their smartphones.
Second Tuesdays is devoted to wellness, and in February will feature topics on chair yoga and coloring and coffee, to name but a few.
Third Tuesday is Book Club. Call 803-377-8145 to reserve the book of that week.
Fourth Tuesdays will be devoted to a Law Talk series, and this is presented by volunteers from the S.C. Bar Association.
“We are really trying to get the word out about this series. A free law talk from the S.C. Bar. Every fourth Tuesday, a lawyer will come to do a free law talk, on different topics and there will be a Q&A period after,” she said.
The adult series programs will all take place at 11 a.m. on their respective days. There is no cost to attend any of these adult program series.
This pilot project is being offered at the Main Library only; the series will not be held at the Lewisville or Great Falls branches, Johnson said. Johnson hopes to offer more programs at the branches in the summer.
The library is also hosting two special programs.
On Saturday from 1-2:30 p.m. the Library will host a talk and book signing by Civil Rights photographer Cecil Williams, from Orangeburg, S.C. He will be discussing his traveling exhibit, Unforgettable: Celebrating a Time of Life, Hope, and Bravery.
Among other events he documented, Williams photographed the journey of Harvey Gantt, the first black student to enter Clemson University who later became Mayor of Charlotte.
His traveling exhibit will be on display at the Chester County Library through Feb. 28.
The exhibit showcases a collection of nearly 40 images from Mr. Williams’ book Unforgettable: 1950-70: celebrating a time of life hope and bravery as well as his previous works Orangeburg 1968: a place and time remembered, Out-of-the-box in Dixie: Cecil William’s photography of the South Carolina events that changed America, and Freedom & justice: four decades of the civil rights struggle as seen by a Black photographer of the Deep South. The exhibit provides a rare glimpse of events, portraits, and moments of significant social change in South Carolina during the 1950s and 1960s and depicts the unforgettable waves of change that impacted the world. This exhibit and program is made possible with LSTA funds provided by the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) and administered by the SC State Library, and through the generosity of Cecil Williams.
Musician Jay Rogers will be providing music for the reception following the photographer’s talk.
In March, the library will play host to a Titanic passenger … sort of. On Saturday, March 11, at 1 p.m., Titanic event presenter, Debra Connor will present a first-person impression of Edith Russell, journalist, fashion designer and seeker of the spotlight who was also a Titanic survivor. For decades the mysteries surrounding the Titanic tragedy have enthralled people around the world. Debra takes a fascinating take, as she presents the story of Edith Russell, a well-known survivor of the Titanic. All ages are welcome to this special event, presented through the S.C. Humanities Council Speaker’s Bureau.