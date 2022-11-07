Editor’s note: Back when dinosaurs roamed the earth and the primordial lava had not yet cooled, columnist Grey Brendle wrote the occasional column, entitled “Grey Today” for one of our editorial staff, who used to be his editor at a different newspaper. The N&R is pleased to have him as an occasional guest columnist.

Kanye West recently changed his name to Ye. I have not heard him say it, but I’m sure it is the last two letters of his first name. So, wanting to be “with it,” (if that phrase is still used,) I will now be known as “Ey.” While this sound can be heard all over the world, I’m afraid that when I say my new name I will get a lot of “Eh?” As in “what did you say?”

