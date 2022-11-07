Editor’s note: Back when dinosaurs roamed the earth and the primordial lava had not yet cooled, columnist Grey Brendle wrote the occasional column, entitled “Grey Today” for one of our editorial staff, who used to be his editor at a different newspaper. The N&R is pleased to have him as an occasional guest columnist.
Kanye West recently changed his name to Ye. I have not heard him say it, but I’m sure it is the last two letters of his first name. So, wanting to be “with it,” (if that phrase is still used,) I will now be known as “Ey.” While this sound can be heard all over the world, I’m afraid that when I say my new name I will get a lot of “Eh?” As in “what did you say?”
But, this name change could work for other famous people.
Actors Tom Cruise and Tom Hanks can be “Om.” I kinda like it. Om is the sacred symbol in Hinduism. The sign of Absolute. Or, many will think it is the original sound of the Universe. And reply “Ommmmmmm mmmm” when they say their new names.
Senator Cruz might not qualify for the moniker “Ed.” Just saying.
Odd Couple’s Mr. Felix Unger becomes “Ix.” But, he won’t like it. Being so fussy, he would refuse to be less than a full ten, rather than the IX (nine) represented by Roman numerals.
VP Kamala Harris would be changed to “La.” OK, that fits. And when there is an echo it becomes “LA LA”.
Mr. Elon Musk would settle for “On,” since he was halfway turning “on” the lights at Twitter.
Harper Lee would have to change the name of her famous attorney Atticus Finch to “Us” as in “U.S.” Sometimes the choice is perfect.
Mr. Antony Hopkins would have to change to “Ny.” But, he is not from New York, where there are no lambs, and they are certainly not silent.
And, we end with this. Dolly Parton would become “Ly.” According to Merriam-Webster it means “reduction.” Nope! Nada! Nay, negative, never, no way, nothing doing! I don’t see Dolly reducing anything, if you get my drift…
From Ye and Ey, and everyone in between, hope you have a great day!