I know we live in a time where people relish the chance to be different, unique and make a statement. I’m just going to urge everyone NOT to do so when it comes to candy.

Halloween is coming up soon, so you’ll likely have kids (and some adults who should just stop at this point) coming to your door and holding open their bags. You should put candy in there. Now, I can already hear some people saying, “But that is loaded with sugar and chemicals and other bad things and what kind of message am I sending by doing that and childhood obesity and BLAH BLAH BLAH.” Don’t be that guy. Indulging in sweets occasionally (say, on Halloween) is perfectly fine and nobody wants Preachy Paula lecturing them about tooth decay and healthy options on the front porch.

Trending Videos