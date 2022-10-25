I know we live in a time where people relish the chance to be different, unique and make a statement. I’m just going to urge everyone NOT to do so when it comes to candy.
Halloween is coming up soon, so you’ll likely have kids (and some adults who should just stop at this point) coming to your door and holding open their bags. You should put candy in there. Now, I can already hear some people saying, “But that is loaded with sugar and chemicals and other bad things and what kind of message am I sending by doing that and childhood obesity and BLAH BLAH BLAH.” Don’t be that guy. Indulging in sweets occasionally (say, on Halloween) is perfectly fine and nobody wants Preachy Paula lecturing them about tooth decay and healthy options on the front porch.
I do recall getting a few apples and other pieces of fruit at Halloween, which was OK. I remember one house around Courtland Street giving gift certificates for McDonald’s ice cream. That isn’t the sort of instant gratification you are looking for when you’re nine, but at least there was a payoff. Every once in a while you’d get someone handing out toothbrushes or toothpaste. I remember getting a tube of toothpaste in my trick-or-treat bag once-upon-a-time. It seems like around that same time, some candy company was actually selling gum in what looked like a toothpaste tube. I was terribly unhappy to squirt that in my mouth and start chewing. I was expecting empty calories and the taste of sugar and instead got enamel-building fluoride and the taste of sadness.
I guess that actually beats what I got one year. I was quite eager to take in a prodigious haul of sweets and knocked on basically every door in my neighborhood, including those that did not have lights on. I banged and banged on one door until I heard the voice of an older lady ring out.
“Trick or treat!” I announced.
“No, that’s not my name. I said ‘trick or treat.’ ”
“I’ll call my son if you don’t go away.”
“No ma’am, it’s Halloween. I just wanted some candy.”
I guess that melted her heart. She opened the door and handed my about six Saltine crackers wrapped up in a paper towel. If someone at the next house had given me a can of soup, I’d have been in business.
Speaking of soup, there are other occasions for which candy should be the only option. Many years ago, my family and I went to see Clemson play Stanford in the Gator Bowl. There was a big Gator Bowl parade leading up to the game that we attended. Parades are great when you are little because of all the sights and sounds and smells … and heavy metal objects being hurled at your head. Yeah, so the normal thing is for people to throw candy to the crowd at parades, but again, someone either got a little too cute or was trying to be health conscious or was incredibly drunk. Anyway, among the items thrown from high atop large floats was, in fact, CANS OF SOUP. Can you imagine the flood of lawsuits if that happened now?
“So tell us again what happened,” the attorney would say.
“Well, I was just standing there, trying to watch the parade and suddenly this big scary clown on top of a float started flinging heavy metal cans at us. My memory isn’t that clear because of the blunt force trauma I suffered that day, but I just remember the clown winding up and dealing a fastball right at my head.”
What defense could the soup-flinging clown’s attorney offer up?
“Ladies and gentlemen of the jury, is it my client’s fault that dumb little kid can’t catch?”
As luck would have it, I actually did catch one of those can of soup (chicken noodle, I believe) and carried it around with me the rest of the day. When we actually got to the game, though, they wouldn’t let me take it in and you can’t really hide a soup in your pants, so I had to part with my catch. That wouldn’t have happened with candy. So just give me candy.