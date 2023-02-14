The Super Bowl has now come and gone and with it we have put to bed another star-studded, highly produced halftime show complete with big name entertainment. That’s a thing to which folks have become accustomed, but it hasn’t always been a thing.

Believe it or not, the biggest annual spectacle in American culture used to feature a halftime show that was akin to what you might see at a high school game. At that point, halftime was basically just a time for people to go reload their plates with more chicken wings and to go to the bathroom. So, they’d have high school bands play, or they’d feature a performance by a super-peppy musical troupe called “Up With People.” Really, they wore matching shirts and did a cheesy choreographed dance number while singing uplifting songs. They are not to be confused with “Up Yours People,” who were unfriendly malcontents that mostly yelled at the crowd and scowled into the camera. I might have just made that part up. But the point is, it was simple and it was quaint. I miss those times.

