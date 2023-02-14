The Super Bowl has now come and gone and with it we have put to bed another star-studded, highly produced halftime show complete with big name entertainment. That’s a thing to which folks have become accustomed, but it hasn’t always been a thing.
Believe it or not, the biggest annual spectacle in American culture used to feature a halftime show that was akin to what you might see at a high school game. At that point, halftime was basically just a time for people to go reload their plates with more chicken wings and to go to the bathroom. So, they’d have high school bands play, or they’d feature a performance by a super-peppy musical troupe called “Up With People.” Really, they wore matching shirts and did a cheesy choreographed dance number while singing uplifting songs. They are not to be confused with “Up Yours People,” who were unfriendly malcontents that mostly yelled at the crowd and scowled into the camera. I might have just made that part up. But the point is, it was simple and it was quaint. I miss those times.
What happened, though, is other networks, ones that know no one is going to watch them the night the Super Bowl airs, started to counter program against halftime. That eroded the halftime audience a bit, so the NFL did away with marching bands and Up With People and started bringing in the likes of Rihanna (who played halftime this past Sunday), Madonna, Prince etc. to keep the ratings up at a time most people just want to get more bean dip and go to the bathroom.
I, in fact, once went to a major college bowl game that featured a halftime show of a dog that climbed trees. Of course, there aren’t trees growing on a football field, since that would create quite a hazard, but they had a big fake tree the dog climbed up and down. I’m trying to imagine explaining that to a person who has only seen big budget shows featuring name musical stars.
“So, who played at halftime?”
“I don’t know his name. Rover or Fido maybe?”
“Never heard of him. Does he play an instrument?”
“Do you consider giant fake trees an instrument?”
As it turns out that is FAR from the weirdest halftime show folks have been treated to at sporting events over the years. At the 1987 Orange Bowl, the halftime entertainment was a magician. The performance didn’t go well, with the fellow accidentally dropping the rabbit that he magically pulled out of his hat. I’m also wondering how well a magic show would’ve played in a big stadium before there were giant video screens everywhere to bring the performance closer to the in-stadium fans.
“Is this your card?” the magician would ask a lady be invited onto the field.
“BRO, I CAN’T SEE THE CARD!” a drunk guy in seat ZZZ, Row 150 of the upper deck would yell.
“Yes, that’s the queen of hearts,” the lady would say.
“WHAT DID SHE SAY? WHAT CARD IS IT? SAW HER IN HALF, BRO!” drunk guy would yell.
I just watched a video of intermission entertainment at a roller derby event. It was a magic show (that must have been a thing for a while) with a magician whose hair looked like Bozo the Clown’s. Also, I guess they couldn’t afford a real rabbit, so instead there is just a kid wearing a rabbit suit. The crowd seemed to like it but, you know, I’ve seen roller derby in person and there is a lot of drinking involved, so take that for what it’s worth.
One 2011 NFL game featured as its halftime show a monkey riding around on a dog’s back. That’s pretty much it. No real tricks to speak of and no tree climbing. Just a monkey and a dog. I’m just going to offer up that having two animals under bright lights with 70,000 people screaming loudly at them might not end well. Monkeys have a habit of throwing, um, stuff around.
People sometimes get married at halftime of sporting events. Nothing says “romance” quite like a hurried marriage ceremony, officiated over by a mascot with a giant fuzzy head in a spot where a defensive tackle threw up a few minutes before.
A professional lacrosse league had a decidedly not-family-friendly intermission performance once upon a time. It involved some dancers and a mascot and I think that might be all I need to say about that.
Maybe I don’t miss those old halftime shows as much as I thought.