Halloween has become a real feast for the eyes, with incredibly realistic looking costumes. The outfits, which recreate everything from cartoon characters to scary monsters, are incredibly elaborate and the makeup is perfect. Some of them light up or glow in the dark, some spurt very real looking blood. There are seasonal stores that ONLY sell costumes, makeup and spooky accessories. And as a person who is turning into a grumpy old man despite not being an old man yet I AM just old enough to remember when these things did not exist and you just had to whip together whatever honky tonk looking costume you could muster. I remember seeing kids walk around in their flag football jerseys holding a Nerf football.
“What are you supposed to be?”
It didn’t matter that Joe Montana didn’t play for the Chester Cowboys (the jersey the kids was wearing) and didn’t play with a Nerf football. That was the kid’s favorite player and that costume was as close as he could get and that was that.
I remember seeing kids with plastic fangs in their mouth and “blood” (probably some of their mom’s lipstick) drawn dripping down their chins that were supposed to be vampires. Didn’t have their faces painted white, may not have even had a cape, but they were Dracula. As an aside, the 50 cent fangs and the little bit of fake blood (if you could even find a tube of the stuff) were made of God knows what. The kid probably had numbness in his mouth and walked funny for a while as a result of those weird substances seeping into his system, but he was a vampire, by Golly and he got lots of candy he wasn’t actually able to taste.
My favorite was a clear plastic mask that just kind of made your face look smooshed.
“What are you supposed to be kid?”
“Um, smooshed face man. Can I have some candy?”
My cousin once upon a time wanted to be a mummy for Halloween, so he wrapped himself in toilet paper and BOOM he was a mummy. The only problem with that was the fact that toilet paper tears really easily. So, he would lay flat in the back of a pickup truck as we went trick-or-treating and my dad and uncle would have to physically pick him up, carry him to porches and then carry him back once he’d gotten his candy.
If you were really lucky, you could get a costume made of an unidentifiable plastic-like substance that came in a little cardboard box. So, let’s say you were going to be Batman…this costume was kind of the same color as Batman’s famous get-up and there was probably a utility belt drawn on it, but on the chest there was not the famous yellow-and-black bat symbol…there was a picture of Batman’s face and the word “Batman.” Because that is TOTALLY what Batman looks like.
“Hey look everybody, Batman is here to save the day.”
“How did you know it was me?”
‘Well, it says so right there on your chest. Pretty hard to miss.”
These plastic costumes also came with an equally weird plastic mask that was held onto your head by a thin elastic strap stapled to either side of the mask. By the end of the night the strap had always broken or one of the staples had come loose and then you’d just be you wearing a plastic outfit with “Batman” emblazoned on the chest. Totally realistic. I got one of those costumes one year when I wanted to be a mummy. It said “Mummy” on the chest and also had a picture of crossed arms just above that…which would’ve been fine except my arms were poking out of the sleeves. So I was a super weird four-armed mummy for Halloween, I guess.
I actually like the elaborate costumes people wear now, but I kind of miss the “DIY, I can’t really tell what you’re supposed to be but at least you tried” stuff. Now I’m going to channel that inner grumpy old man and say “GET OFF MY LAWN!” Because, you know, that’s where trick-or-treaters in their fancy costumes usually end up.