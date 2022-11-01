Halloween has become a real feast for the eyes, with incredibly realistic looking costumes. The outfits, which recreate everything from cartoon characters to scary monsters, are incredibly elaborate and the makeup is perfect. Some of them light up or glow in the dark, some spurt very real looking blood. There are seasonal stores that ONLY sell costumes, makeup and spooky accessories. And as a person who is turning into a grumpy old man despite not being an old man yet I AM just old enough to remember when these things did not exist and you just had to whip together whatever honky tonk looking costume you could muster. I remember seeing kids walk around in their flag football jerseys holding a Nerf football.

“What are you supposed to be?”

