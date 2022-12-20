The City of Chester looked a long time for a new administrator but didn’t have to look very far.
Last week, Chester City Council voted to authorize Mayor Wanda Stringfellow, Interim Administrator Ed Driggers and attorney Joanie Winters (who handles labor matters for the City) negotiate an employment contract with Malik Whitaker. A resident of Ridgeway, Whitaker is currently serving as the Fairfield County Administrator, a position he has held since last year.
Previously he served as the operations and management consultant manager for the Florida Department of Children and Families in Tallahassee (from 2020 to 2021), served as the director of policy and continuous quality improvement for the South Carolina Department of Social Services (from 2015 until 2020) and was the agency’s Regional Services Director for the three years prior. Whitaker was the project lead for Communities in Schools of the Midlands from 2011 to 2012; program director for United Way of the Midlands from 2007 to 2011; research associate for Benedict College from 2003 to 2007 and assistant zoning administrator for Richland County from 1997 to 2003. His educational background includes a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and a Juris Doctor degree.
He was one of four finalists publicly identified by the City in November, with the others being Blythewood resident (currently an independent consultant), Kingstree resident and Williamsburg County Supervisor Tiffany Cooks and Hickory, N.C. resident Kenneth B. Geathers Jr. (who most recently served as the interim finance director of Maiden, N.C.).
Chester’s administrator job has been open since the firing of Stephanie Jackson in March, who was relieved of her duties after four years on the job. She subsequently filed a lawsuit against the City (see related story). Driggers, a former Chester City administrator who recently retired after working as Greer’s city administrator for 20 years, was brought in on a part-time, interim basis. He helped the City craft a budget, filled some key openings with experienced personnel and helped guide the search both for a new full-time police chief and the new administrator. He took a “wide net” approach in the administrator search and Chester received more than 100 applicants.
According to The Voice of Blythewood and Fairfield County, Whitaker informed Fairfield County Council that he plans to leave his present position on January 15. He is expected to begin work in Chester in mid-January, though his contract had not been finalized as of Monday.
The vote to hire Whitaker was 6-1, with Councilwoman Tabatha Strother casting the lone “no” vote.