The City of Chester looked a long time for a new administrator but didn’t have to look very far.

Last week, Chester City Council voted to authorize Mayor Wanda Stringfellow, Interim Administrator Ed Driggers and attorney Joanie Winters (who handles labor matters for the City) negotiate an employment contract with Malik Whitaker. A resident of Ridgeway, Whitaker is currently serving as the Fairfield County Administrator, a position he has held since last year.

