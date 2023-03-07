Kentovian White agreed to a plea bargain on drug and child abuse charges in the Chester County Courthouse last week.
White was arrested in 2021 on two counts of infliction of great bodily injury on a child. Additionally, when he was picked up on those charges, he was found to be in possession of small quantity of methamphetamine. The two children he was alleged to have abused were three-month-old twins (the mother of the children, Jessica Mills was also arrested on a pair of abuse charges). The male child was taken to the hospital by Mills after he began to suffer some type of seizures. He was ultimately transferred to Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte. The injuries doctors there observed led to law enforcement being contacted. The child suffered from subdural haematomas, hemorrhaging around one eye, fractures to the skull, tibia, fibula and ribs and the injuries were in various states of healing, indicating they were inflicted over a period of time.
The female child had a number of broken bones as well, along with cigarette burns and adult bite marks on her skin. The children did survive their injuries.
White was in court, presumably to accept a plea bargain on Monday, but his attorney (Twana Burris-Alcide) made claims that the Sixth Circuit Solicitor’s Office had withheld portions of discovery from her. A huge cache of information was extracted from a phone White used and medical records were collected. Burris-Alcide said she was not given all the materials, despite having asked for them.
“They don’t get to pick and choose what they give me,” she said. “She (Sixth Circuit Deputy Solicitor Candice Lively) sent me what she wanted to send me. That is a violation.”
Burris-Alcide said she heard a reference to the work history records of Mills having been obtained on a recording of an interview with her client and had not even been told those existed. She asked Judge Daniel Coble to rule there had been a Brady violation (when a prosecutor fails to provide a defendant or criminal defense attorney with pertinent evidence) and a violation of Rule 5 (a state statute that deal with disclosure of evidence by the prosecution in a criminal case)
Lively said the amount of information collected, particularly from the cell phone extraction, represented tens of thousands of pages. It is so large, it can’t even be contained on her office computer and is stored on a high-capacity external hard drive. She said she had informed Burris-Alcide on multiple occasions that she could not email her the information. She told her that she or someone else from her firm could come to the office of the solicitor with an external hard drive and collect all the discovery evidence.
“She did not do that. I must provide her the opportunity to collect discovery and I did that, just like I would with any defense attorney. There’s only so much I can do,” said Lively, who noted that Burris-Alcide seemed to want the Sixth Circuit Solicitor’s office to do her work for her.
As for the medical records of Mills, Lively brought in the officer that conducted the interview when those documents were mentioned. He said neither he nor Lively had them or ever obtained them in the first place. Telling White he had them was an interrogation tactic, he said.
The weekend before the plea, Burris-Alcide emailed Lively and asked if she was hiding something and requested a meeting with her. Lively said she would meet with Burris-Alcide, but said she wanted her office’s investigator present for the discussion, as she’d had similar issues with Burris-Alcide making accusations before. The meting did not happen.
After a lengthy back-and-forth, Coble told Lively and Burris-Alcide that they needed to work out their issues and that he would rule on the two violations mentioned by Burris-Alcide later. Court was adjourned for the day.
On Tuesday, White did accept a 12-year sentence on an Alford Plea, under which a defendant does not admit guilt but does concede there is sufficient evidence for a guilty verdict to be obtained. White will receive credit for the more than two years he has already spent in jail. He still has pending charges for alleged drug and weapons offenses.