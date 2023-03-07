Kentovian White agreed to a plea bargain on drug and child abuse charges in the Chester County Courthouse last week.

White was arrested in 2021 on two counts of infliction of great bodily injury on a child. Additionally, when he was picked up on those charges, he was found to be in possession of small quantity of methamphetamine. The two children he was alleged to have abused were three-month-old twins (the mother of the children, Jessica Mills was also arrested on a pair of abuse charges). The male child was taken to the hospital by Mills after he began to suffer some type of seizures. He was ultimately transferred to Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte. The injuries doctors there observed led to law enforcement being contacted. The child suffered from subdural haematomas, hemorrhaging around one eye, fractures to the skull, tibia, fibula and ribs and the injuries were in various states of healing, indicating they were inflicted over a period of time.

