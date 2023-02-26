Long Bypass Reach

This overhead view of the Long Bypass Reach, or LBR, shows the direction and force of the whitewater that kayakers will have to negotiate.

 Photo Provided

Editor's note: Great Falls Home Town Association Executive Director Glinda Coleman has been involved in the planning for the whitewater activities in Great Falls since the beginning. She provided an update on her GFHTA blog recently.

Well… it’s finally here!

Trending Videos