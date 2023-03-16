The arrival of whitewater recreation Great Falls marked the end of 20 years of work and the beginning of a new era for the area. In some ways, though, the process is still a work in progress.

Even while he celebrated the opening of the whitewater opportunities in Great Falls last week, Mayor Josh Brantley was looking ahead to the work that the Town of Great Falls still has to accomplish to make sure things run smoothly from their end.

