Even while he celebrated the opening of the whitewater opportunities in Great Falls last week, Mayor Josh Brantley was looking ahead to the work that the Town of Great Falls still has to accomplish to make sure things run smoothly from their end.

“Duke Energy has come through and played a big part in getting all of the whitewater activities lined up. For our part the Town is working on annexation (of the Nitrolee Access Area, especially.) That’s taking a little longer than was expected, but it seems that everything connected with Town business seems too take longer than you expect,” Mayor Brantley said.

