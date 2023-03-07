EDITOR’S NOTE: A Duke Energy spokesperson has confirmed that the first recreational release for people to experience whitewater at the Long Bypass Reach (LBR) will be on Saturday, March 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Nitrolee Access Area will also be open to the public the same day.
Duke Energy has completed construction work on significant recreational and environmental enhancements at Great Falls Reservoir. Public access is expected to open in March of 2023 with scheduled recreation flow releases and the opening of the Nitrolee Access Area. The Great Falls enhancement project returned water to two river channels which were dewatered when the Great Falls Hydro Station was constructed in 1907, restoring habitat for aquatic life and creating recreational opportunities for the public. The project has taken over a half decade to complete and will include whitewater recreation, boater access, parking and trails.
Modification of the dam that creates the long bypass river channel includes the creation of two release points for flow. One will be used to provide a continuous flow for improving aquatic habitat downstream as well as recreational flow. The other entrance will be used only for flow for recreational use, helping to provide a safe access route into the river for boaters who wish to navigate the more than two miles of the downstream river channel. This original section of the river contains Class II and III rapids.
Farther south on Great Falls Reservoir, pneumatically controlled steel gates have been installed on more than 500 feet of the short bypass concrete dams to provide aquatic flow releases, recreation flow releases and flood management. This section of river will be accessed from the Great Falls canoe/kayak access trail on Mountain Island. The river section downstream of this area is approximately 0.75 miles long, and the recreation flow releases will have a rapid flow of water that is expected to create Class III and IV rapids for advanced paddlers. The short bypass reach, or SBR has not been opened to the public as of press time.