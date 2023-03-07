Safe Boater Access

This overhead view of the structures at the Long Bypass Reach (LBR) that will control and direct the flow of water shows the safe boater access.

 Photo provided

EDITOR’S NOTE: A Duke Energy spokesperson has confirmed that the first recreational release for people to experience whitewater at the Long Bypass Reach (LBR) will be on Saturday, March 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Nitrolee Access Area will also be open to the public the same day.

Duke Energy has completed construction work on significant recreational and environmental enhancements at Great Falls Reservoir. Public access is expected to open in March of 2023 with scheduled recreation flow releases and the opening of the Nitrolee Access Area. The Great Falls enhancement project returned water to two river channels which were dewatered when the Great Falls Hydro Station was constructed in 1907, restoring habitat for aquatic life and creating recreational opportunities for the public. The project has taken over a half decade to complete and will include whitewater recreation, boater access, parking and trails.

Trending Videos