Larry Loflin addressed Great Falls Town Council last Monday with a question about the one-cent sales tax money ticketed for refurbishing the Belk Building. Why hasn’t it been spent?
“Why are we lagging when the funds have been available for months,” he asked.
Loflin was the Town’s representative on the one-cent sales tax commission that allocated more than $3 million total to the Town, including $2.675 million to convert the aforementioned building into a welcome center. That was seen as a valuable piece of Great Falls’ recreational tourism puzzle. With Duke Energy constructing a state park and opening up recreational whitewater flow (projected to be complete by next year), there figures to be a flood of visitors to the Town. A welcome center, extension of thread trails and other ancillary projects were supposed to enhance the project.
“At the time, the mission of the Town for get that done when the whitewater started. I’m concerned why that hasn’t happened…we’ve only spent $32,000. Who is heading it up and where is it headed,” Loflin asked.
Mayor Josh Brantley said the Town has remediated some asbestos, accounting for the $32,000 that was spent. He also said there have been some issues that have impeded progress on the work.
“Since that was approved, the cost of everything has skyrocketed,” he said.
The Town also tried to obtain some tax credits “to enhance what could be done.”
“But we recently found out that isn’t going to happen,” Brantley said.
Loflin granted the process is “daunting” but also said Great Falls “has a lot ahead of it” and needs some to “focus on getting this done.”
“People expected this council to do things to help this town make progress,” Loflin said.
Later in the meeting, Brantley came back to the issue as he discussed the need for the Town to re-institute committees. He expressed a desire to have a committee that deals specifically with the welcome center project. This committee would not only include members of council but knowledgeable and involved citizens as well. He reasoned that some members of council may not have a high level of expertise on some matters, but could lean on citizens who do. He asked Loflin if he would consider serving on the new committee and he said he would. Council members Roddy Leonhardt and Tiffany Craig also volunteered to serve.
Loflin’s address to council was taken as information.