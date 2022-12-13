The Big South Conference announced on Monday that Great Falls native Kelton Talford has been named “Player of the Week.”
In a pair of games for the Eagles, Talford averaged 22.3 points per game, to go along with eight rebounds, a steal and an assist.
Talford had 28 points (a career high) and nine rebounds, six of which came on the offensive glass.
In a loss to Furman, he came up with 19 points (shooting 80% from the floor) and seven rebounds.
Talford, a junior, has scored in double figures for Winthrop this year, with his lowest point total for the year being 15.
At Great Falls, Talford was moved to the post midway through his freshman year and started there the remainder of his prep career. He was the Class A Player of the Year and an All-State pick as a senior and he helped guide the Red Devils to the 2020 Class A state championship in his final game.
He also played football at Great Falls.