On Jan. 21, WorkAbility will be hosting a Gala at the Gateway, a 50s style Fundraising Dinner to benefit their many projects which create opportunities for Persons with Special Needs in our area. Entertainment for the night will be provided by the CountryGrass Band, the WorkAbility Dancers led by Mrs. Donna Creed, and a motivational talk given by Mr. Barrett Counterman. There will also be many wonderful donated items auctioned off in a regular style auction and a Chinese auction. Happy Hour begins at 5 p.m. where guests will enjoy appetizers of mini quiche bites, mini beef wellington, asparagus and asiago in phyllo wrap, brie and raspberry en croute, shrimp cocktail bites and assorted cheeses, crackers and fruit.
At 7:00 p.m., guests will be seated for dinner which will include sliced roast beef au jus, scrumptious chicken, baked ziti (meatless), green bean almondine, tossed salad, rice pilaf, rolls, and a special dessert. The food is being catered by the Hillside Restaurant. A cash bar of beer and wine featuring Michelob Ultra, Bud Light, Miller Lite, Noah River Chardonnay, and Isle Saint-Pierre Rose will be offered. Tickets are $40.00 per person or $320.00 per table of eight.
The dress is casual or 50’s style. You may even see some poodle skirts and pink lady jackets.
WorkAbility began in 2015 as a group of parents saw the lack of opportunities for their children with special needs. Since the beginning, WorkAbility has begun three Special Olympic sports teams in the areas of swimming, bocce ball, and basketball. In swimming, the group has competed at the state level and brought home several first and second place medals. Because of Covid, the swim team has not been able to practice for a few years. But the group plans to get back into the water this Spring. The Chester HealthCare Foundation is once again making this happen through a recent generous grant. WorkAbility has also received a donation of a commercial building on the corner of Gadsden and Wylie street in downtown Chester where the group plans to create a coffee shop for persons with special needs to work as well as provide a much needed business downtown for all to enjoy. WorkAbility is currently working with a developer who plans to make their dream happen very soon. WorkAbility has hosted sessions for parents, giving them information on Special Needs Trusts and guardianship, and sessions on applying for Medicaid waivers.
In the future, WorkAbility is interested in building housing for adults with special needs adults and recently worked with the City of Chester to upgrade the Wylie Park playground to include equipment for children with special needs. WorkAbility has collaborated to create the Light It Up Blue Festival each year for autism awareness. The festival has grown each year and is becoming an expected tradition each April in downtown Chester. WorkAbility has participated in GiveLocal this year and was recently a recipient of donations made during the MLK Blues Festival.