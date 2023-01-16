WorkAbility Dancers

The WorkAbility Dancers will take guests back to the 50s during the Jan. 21 Gala.

On Jan. 21, WorkAbility will be hosting a Gala at the Gateway, a 50s style Fundraising Dinner to benefit their many projects which create opportunities for Persons with Special Needs in our area. Entertainment for the night will be provided by the CountryGrass Band, the WorkAbility Dancers led by Mrs. Donna Creed, and a motivational talk given by Mr. Barrett Counterman. There will also be many wonderful donated items auctioned off in a regular style auction and a Chinese auction. Happy Hour begins at 5 p.m. where guests will enjoy appetizers of mini quiche bites, mini beef wellington, asparagus and asiago in phyllo wrap, brie and raspberry en croute, shrimp cocktail bites and assorted cheeses, crackers and fruit.

