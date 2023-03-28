Keevi Worthy was guaranteed of at least one vote in last week’s Great Falls municipal election and that would have been just about enough to sew up a win.

Worthy was the winner in last week’s special election to fill a vacant seat on Great Falls Town Council. Worthy (who previously lost a close special election for another seat on the Council) was the only candidate to file, but an election still had to be held because of the possibility of write-in candidates. With the race not being competitive, the turnout was sparse at best (29 total votes were cast), but Worthy received 25 of those (four were write-ins) and was certified as the winner.

