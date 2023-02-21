As Cedric Leron, Lewisville wrestling coach, came into the season, he had high hopes but knew something was missing.
“Everything,” he said. “We didn’t have a mat, we had no singlets, no headgear…we didn’t even have warm-ups.”
The Lions started from literal ground zero with the sport this year, reviving the program after years of dormancy. Interestingly, they did have a bit of experience, which is an oddity in the first year of a sport that really features no local feeder system.
For the past few years, athletes from Lewisville that wanted to take part in wrestling were allowed to do so at Chester High School. South Carolina High School League rules allow athletes to compete for nearby schools if their school doesn’t offer a sport. So wrestlers like Drue Shipman went to Lewisville but were Cyclones come wrestling season. When the League went through realignment last year though (a process undertaken every two years when schools statewide are grouped into athletic regions based on size and proximity) Chester was moved to a completely new region.
“And our new region voted not to allow athletes from Lewisville to compete for us,” said Chester Wrestling Coach Dennis Jensen.
That decision, obviously, could have denied Lewisville athletes the chance to compete at all. However, that helped set into motion Lewisville starting its own team. In the same way they didn’t have any equipment or uniforms early on, the school also didn’t have a coach. There are some former wrestling coaches on staff at the school (Football Coach Leon Boulware won two wrestling state titles at Indian Land High School) who were willing to help out if they could, but did not want to take on the head coaching job. Leron had been around the sport for a long time, having competed in wrestling at Chester and coached for several years. He ended up being selected to take the helm of the fledgling program but said he had no clue whether anybody other than the handful of Lewisville wrestlers that had previously competed for Chester would come out.
“The numbers that came out were amazing,” he said. “There are established programs that don’t have the kind of participation we’ve got here.”
So, he had a few experienced wrestlers to work with and a large number of athletes who were at least willing to give it a try. The newbies had a bit of learning curve, since wrestling is the only sport in which weight makes a difference. Gaining a few pounds over the weekend in other sports is no big deal, but it can push a wrestler up to a higher weight class. Leron said he didn’t push the idea of guys cutting weight at all. With everything being so new to most of his wrestlers, he just had guys wrestle at their natural weight. He was far more concerned with working on basics and fundamentals with his newcomers. Those included a couple of girls who did win matches during the season. Leron said he believes girls have largely saved wrestling. With some colleges having ended their wrestling programs and the Olympics weighing an end to the sport at one point, he said there really wouldn’t have been any avenues for high school wrestlers to have pursued. That could have had the sport fade away at the prep level, but the influx of female athletes into the sport has created excitement and opportunities for girls he said.
There was a learning curve and Leron said he got pressed into duty as a sparring partner in practice on occasion, but he was impressed by the growth he saw. He said he also appreciated how much students, staff and the community supported the program.
“There was a lot of excitement for wrestling here,” Leron said.
All the hard work translated to success. Lewisville’s team actually won a first round playoff matchup and nearly pulled an upset in the second round. Individually, three Lewisville wrestlers will compete in the Class A state tournament this weekend. Denari Garcia (a junior), qualified at 170 pounds, sophomore Ethan Shipman (whom Leron is very high on) qualified at 220 pounds and Drue Shipman qualified at 152 pounds.
Leron said he is pleased with the first-year progress and said assuming everyone sticks with the sport, there is no reason Lewisville can’t compete for a title next year. They have everything they need…including the mat.