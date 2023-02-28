The 10 rezoning requests made by Luck Companies for an economic development project including a rock quarry passed their third and final approval by Chester County Council recently at their February meeting.
The next step for the Virginia-based company will be to appear before the Chester County Board of Zoning Appeals to get a special exception permit to allow for mining on their planned site. That meeting will take place on March 14. The public will have a chance to provide comments on the request for the special exception permit at that time.
Responding to a request for comments on the process and the rezoning approval vote, Luck Companies VP of External Affairs Paige Gill stated, ‘Luck Companies is grateful for the vote of confidence from the greater Chester community, Planning Commission and Chester County Council in support of the plans for our new site. The many conversations and sharing of feedback have created greater opportunities for the conditions within our economic development plan. We look forward to the positive partnership that this creates between Luck Companies and Chester County.”
Gill said he understood the votes represent a huge amount of trust and accountability for the company. They plan on being good stewards of that decision and continuing engagement with the community.
“We look forward to providing continued support to the community in numerous ways, including Chester County High Schools’ upcoming Career Fair and Career Readiness program. Supporting the communities where we live and operate is core to our business and our mission of igniting human potential. Again, we are grateful to the Chester community for the recognition of our commitment to the residents of Chester County and are excited to grow together through our continuous partnership,” Gill said.
As part of their rezoning request application, Luck Stone had provided pages of conditions and proffers concerning the use of the property and the commitments the company was willing to make to answer the concerns of nearby community residents in particular, and Luck updated this conditions document several times during the process as the rezoning requests went through county council. The most recent set of conditions answering several specific complaints about noise, hours of operation and the question of mining lithium used in batteries for electric vehicles, was attached to the final reading of the requests.
As part of the conditions, Luck also agreed to a reverter clause in the case of the properties zoned ID 3 (general industrial) where the mining would take place, that states if the property were to be sold, council would have to approve that the zoning chance and special exception was still in place or the property would revert to the previous zoning classification.
Answering a question from Councilman Pete Wilson, Chester County attorney Joanie Winters clarified, “(Luck Stone) would not be able to transfer the property or certainly the zoning without Council’s approval.”
Before the third and final vote, council members took great pains to demonstrate that their approval of the rezoning requests were not just a rubber-stamp, they had put a lot of thought and listened to a lot of constituents on the issues that concerned them about this project.
Council member Corey Guy in particular had some pointed questions for Luck Companies Greenfield Development Director Ben Thompson.
Referring to the 170-acre parcel under discussion, Guy said, “This is the property everybody has been talking about, so I have some questions. What aggregate products will you be mining out of this site?”
Thompson answered, “This is a granite deposit. Our mining permit solely provides for the mining of granite. And we have heard some conversation about you know what else may be there? What’s unspoken, while we only have those rights, and that is also the request that’s in front of you, we did go specifically into the conditions and exclude anything else besides granite, the ability to sell dirt and or sand which may sit over the top of that, but that is the limit. And we even specifically because of the phrasing said, there shall be no lithium mined from the site.”
Guy agreed with other council members who said they noted that statement was included in the conditions, adding “I wanted it for the citizens (to hear that,) because a lot of times the citizens don’t get to see what we read and they don’t get to actually speak to every one of us. A lot of times, they’re in the dark, and we get these calls. And as a public servant, I promised to be their voice. And I will ask these questions in public, so that they will be answered in public so that the citizens will hear, so that they can sleep at night and so that I can sleep at night on the decisions that I make.”
Another condition that Luck Stone proffered was an agreement to donate annually the lesser of one% or $35,000 of their net profit from sales of material to community interests.
Councilman Guy had some questions on this.
He asked Thompson what the company expected to be their net profits for the first year, and Thompson responded they would probably not approach that $35,000 “floor,” adding that he expected the comp-any would probably reach that threshold within the first three to four years.
Thompson explained the rationale behind Luck Stone offering this community fund: “So we wanted the opportunity to sit there and say, with the community board (the Community Interest Engagement Group that Luck is proposing to form) that the condition right above it, what are the most compelling and largest opportunities for contribution that would create lift (for the community?”
Guy asked specifically about mining lithium on the property and asked Thompson what would prevent the company from mining lithium at a later time?
Thompson said that first, there is no lithium on the Luck Stone property and second, “let’s say we were in a different area altogether, and you were mining, granite, and then all of a sudden, somebody said we ought to switch to lithium, that’s an entirely different mining permit,” he said.
Council Chair Joe Branham asked about groundwater and was there any process used in extracting the granite that would contaminate any wells or water?
Luck Stone is not utilizing chemicals to extract the rock (except those used in the blasting shot, which are destroyed in that same blast,) only “rock and water,” Thompson said.
Council member Pete Wilson commented, “I’m really pleased with the conditions that are attached to this permit. That’s the difference between just promises and promises we can hold them to. And so I just encourage you to go on the county website and read those conditions. The details matter. And those details are in those conditions. There has been a lot of talk about lithium; that is in the conditions that they cannot, mine lithium or anything other than what they’ve been talking about, granite.
“That’s not a concern to worry about. It’s in there. And I’m confident that this county can hold them accountable to those conditions, and those conditions actually give us a mechanism and a process to follow to hold them accountable. And that puts my mind at ease, knowing that.
“It was said to me, if this was near your house, would you approve it? And I said, Well, actually it would,” Wilson said, adding, “This is not an antiquated approach to mining. Luck Stone certainly has reputation and the resources to do it the right way. I believe they will.”
He told the citizens, “I would vote this down in a minute, if I thought it was going to damage your homes or put your health at risk.”
Council member Guy said, “I hope during this process, and I’m pretty sure we’ll probably have a process like this again in Chester County. Chester is on the move and up and coming and it’s growing. But I hope I’ve asked the questions that the citizens wanted me to ask. I feel like I’ve gotten the answers that I wanted, that I was looking to get. And ultimately, I’ll say this again, Luck Stone, we’re taking a risk on you. And we expect you to look out for this for this community.”
Council member Erin Mosley told the citizens, “Now, none of us know what the future holds. And I hope that some of these situations don’t ever come to fruition with, you know, the water issue or any anything like that. But just so we’re trying to take care of our constituents as well and you as our neighbors. So please don’t think that this, any of us sat here and just took what was presented in front of us and just said, okay, because that’s not the way it is.”
Mike Vaughn said there is a wealth of information on the DHEC website about this project and he encouraged citizens to take a look at that.
“You can read through all of that and it will make you feel better; it made me feel better when I looked into some of these issues. I would encourage the citizens to educate themselves on some of these issues. It will make you a little bit less worried, I think.”
Councilman William “Budda” Killian said one thing he liked about Luck Stone was “they have done everything we asked them to do,” and that was why he was supporting them.
Finally, Chairman Joe Branham remarked, “I’ve dealt with a lot of industry coming into Chester County before and being on council some 20 years. Never ever have we ever seen a company come in and put in writing the many things they would do. And if an issue arises, they are there to handle it, and I have all the confidence in the world in them.
“And I believe in a year or two from now, a lot of the concerns you have tonight won’t be there, because Luck Stone has pretty much addressed any issue you have had,” he said.
Council proceeded to approve unanimously all 10 of the Luck Stone rezoning requests.