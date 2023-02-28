The 10 rezoning requests made by Luck Companies for an economic development project including a rock quarry passed their third and final approval by Chester County Council recently at their February meeting.

The next step for the Virginia-based company will be to appear before the Chester County Board of Zoning Appeals to get a special exception permit to allow for mining on their planned site. That meeting will take place on March 14. The public will have a chance to provide comments on the request for the special exception permit at that time.

