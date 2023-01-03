The Great Falls girls basketball team hasn’t won a game yet this season, but the team is planting the seeds for wins later this year and into the future.
“The ‘Ws’ will come,” said Coach Deshonia Cauthen. “Every thing we’ve done in terms of scheduling has been strategic.”
The way Cauthen looks at it, there are two ways you can handle non-region, early-season scheduling…load up on soft touches to get easy wins, or challenge yourself and play top competition. She has opted for the latter, with her young team having played Andrew Jackson (three times), Buford, Fairfield Central and Chesterfield. So, no fellow Class A schools and some teams with solid programs. That has equated to some losses, but Cauthen said it will also have her team more ready for it really counts come region time.
“We can learn from those games and be better by the time region hits,” she said.
Cauthen sees this as a chance to “rebuild the program” a bit. She wants to change the culture, so on top of scheduling tough opponents, she also had her team take part in an early jamboree and a Christmas tournament, things that haven’t been done in some time.
“We’re a work in progress right now and are kind of rebuilding the program with a new mentality. We are developing work ethic, motivation and determination,” she said.
She said a big part of what will help growth is community support. When a community shows they are behind a team, it builds pride and tradition and that just grows as success continues, Cauthen said.
As far as the on-the-court product this year, Cauthen said her team is playing a lot of zone defense and slowing things down on offense just a bit.
“I would love to be able to run and gun but we aren’t quite there yet,” she said.
As the team grasps the concepts she is teaching and start to get more grounded in fundamentals, the pace will likely pick up. Cauthen is lucky to have some upperclassman leadership in the form of Don-Naisha Caldwell. A post player, Cauthen said Caldwell has been “a force” in the paint at both ends of the floor. There are younger players too, including some talented athletes at the middle school level that are coming along very nicely. As they grow and develop, the team will take big steps forward along with them in seasons to come. Once this year’s team faces some like-sized competition in region, things will improve in the short-term as well. The Ws are comi