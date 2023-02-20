The York Tech Chester campus is planning an Open House on March 2nd from 5-7 p.m. York Tech Chester Center Director Stacy Scott said, this is a chance for community members and students to see what the Center has to offer and to “spotlight who we are here at the Chester Center, the programs that we offer here and the services that we offer to the community and the students.”
At the Open House, students, prospective students and community members will be able to talk with faculty and staff members about the programs and services unique to the YTC Chester Center.
“We want to invite the community in, let them know who we are and what we’re doing,” Scott said.
He said the message that York Tech wants to convey to the public is about the programs the Center offers that students can come in and complete, that will then provide them the tools and the skills necessary to go out and excel in the workforce.
“That’s really what our purpose is here – student success, preparing the workforce. We will be talking about programs such as our line worker program, our practical nursing training and our Basic EMT courses. All of those will lead directly to jobs,” he said. York Tech Chester is filling the ranks of critical positions right here in Chester County. It’s not uncommon for the students in the line worker program to get offered jobs on the spot during the twice-yearly showcase of their talents that are held at the Chester Center. The Basic EMT students can step right into a position in Chester County as well, Scott said.
The Open House will bring a particular emphasis to prospective York Tech students who have already applied for admission and showed interest in the programs the Chester Center will be offering.
“But we’re also going to target the community, we want them to come in and see what we do, because they may not know exactly what we do at the Center, but if they come in, they’ll have a chance to see. And one of the programs we offer might be something that would interest them,” Scott said.
York Tech Chester also wants to invite the students in the Chester County School District who are in or may be entering the dual enrollment program, he said.
Scott said currently three dual enrollment students are in the line worker program. There are four more in the welding program and some 58 students going the Associate in Arts (college transfer) track, Scott said.
Dual enrollment students take classes both at York Tech Chester and at their home high school and when they graduate high school, many of them will already possess an Associates degree from YTC.
Scott points to the partnership with Chester County School District as the reason for the success of this program. The school district provides transportation for the students in the dual enrollment program. Students’ tuition and materials are also covered, Scott said.
Scott was joined by Dr. Bill Cook, interim Vice President of Communications and External Relations.
Line worker students will get to show off their skills at a showcase later this spring, Scott said, date to be determined.
Highlighting that program, he said he spoke recently to a student who remarked on the intensity and focus of that program and how much they were learning in the 14-week period of the course.
“Those students come in January, basically not knowing anything about the program. In 14 weeks, they are fully trained and go out and get a job making life-changing amounts of money. They can pretty much go where they want to: if they want to stay close to home, there are opportunities to work local. If they are willing to travel, there are opportunities all over the United States,” he said.
Meeting the needs of the community, be it welding training to provide opportunities for students to have a hand in all of the construction taking place in Chester County, residential as well as industrial, or line workers, who are in demand by every utility, or training in PLCs (programmable logic controllers) that operate many of the industrial processes in existing industries and those coming on line in Chester, “for York Tech, and especially Chester Center, that is what we are designed for, to meet the needs of the community and providing for that workforce,” Scott said.
Dr. Cook said York Tech partners with both the Chester County Chamber of Commerce and Chester County Economic Development because “we want to be part of what draws people to Chester County. The Chester Center is such a gem in the crown of York Tech. Our mission as a college is to transform lives in the communities we serve, and Stacy and his team at the Chester Center do an excellent job of that,” he said.