The York Tech Chester campus is planning an Open House on March 2nd from 5-7 p.m. York Tech Chester Center Director Stacy Scott said, this is a chance for community members and students to see what the Center has to offer and to “spotlight who we are here at the Chester Center, the programs that we offer here and the services that we offer to the community and the students.”

At the Open House, students, prospective students and community members will be able to talk with faculty and staff members about the programs and services unique to the YTC Chester Center.

