When you face some strife or struggles in life, the only best thing to do is take a deep breath, collect your thoughts and then shoot your TV set.
Over the weekend, the Dallas Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC playoff matchup. I watched the game but I’m not a fan of either team, so it really made no difference to me who won or lost. It apparently did to some people, however. Not long after the game, videos started popping up online of disgruntled Cowboys fans…actually, that isn’t the best way to say it. They haven’t won a Super Bowl in about 30 years so they’re all disgruntled at this point (I’m a Washington fan, it’s been even longer since we won one, so I can totally relate)…let’s say insanely angry Cowboys fans, destroying their TVs after a last-second “let’s lateral the ball around and hope for the best” play went big fat nowhere. So, a team you like didn’t win a game and it’s…the TV set’s fault?
“I BET IF WE HAD A NEW FLATSCREEN WE WOULD’VE WON!”
Or, “I BET IF I WRECK EXPENSIVE HOURSEHOLD ITEMS, THAT’LL SHOW THEM!”
One guy I saw a video of appeared to punch the screen multiple times, which pretty much did the trick in terms of wrecking his home viewing device…but then he ripped it off the wall and threw it in the floor, which certainly finished it off. Then, he appeared to pull a gun out and shoot it JUST to make sure there was no chance it would ever broadcast a sports image into his home again.
So, you smashed a TV, threw it down, shot it, scared the tar out of your kids, wife and dog, alarmed the neighbors and caught a disturbing the peace charge why?
“Because our quarterback stinks!”
I wonder if certain fan bases are more likely to commit violent crimes against TVs. Like, are folks at best Buy and Walmart high-fiving each other when the Cowboys lose?
“Dude, Dallas lost, we’re gonna sell out of TVs tomorrow.”
What happens if you happen to be listening to the game on the radio while you are driving somewhere?
“Sir, what happened? How did your car end up in the deep river bed? Did you hit some black ice? Blow a tire?”
“Yeah, I tried smashing the radio with my fist but it just knocked all the knobs off and then I couldn’t change the channel or turn it off, so I figured the only way to deal with it was to smash into the guardrail and plummet a few a hundred feet. That seemed to do the trick.”
Do these people deal with all disappointments in this manner?
“Man, that frozen pizza I had for supper was super gross.”
“Did you complain to the grocery store or write the pizza company a letter?”
“No, I set my microwave on fire and threw it out the front door. Ran over it with my lawnmower and whatnot.”
I get as upset as anyone when my teams don’t do well, but I’ve never taken it out on expensive electronics I’ll have to pay to replace. So, when your team loses a playoff game, anger gets the best of you and you take a swing at your TV, just pretend you’re the kicker for the Cowboys…and miss.