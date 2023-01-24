When you face some strife or struggles in life, the only best thing to do is take a deep breath, collect your thoughts and then shoot your TV set.

Over the weekend, the Dallas Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC playoff matchup. I watched the game but I’m not a fan of either team, so it really made no difference to me who won or lost. It apparently did to some people, however. Not long after the game, videos started popping up online of disgruntled Cowboys fans…actually, that isn’t the best way to say it. They haven’t won a Super Bowl in about 30 years so they’re all disgruntled at this point (I’m a Washington fan, it’s been even longer since we won one, so I can totally relate)…let’s say insanely angry Cowboys fans, destroying their TVs after a last-second “let’s lateral the ball around and hope for the best” play went big fat nowhere. So, a team you like didn’t win a game and it’s…the TV set’s fault?

