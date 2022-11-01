It is time again to carve out your calendars for a trip to Chester, SC! The Fall ’22 York Tech Chester Center Utility Line Worker Showcase will be held on November 3 from 9 a.m. — 11:30 p.m. It is the capstone of our program, and a small representation of the outstanding training the students have received from YTC’s Lead ULW Instructor David “Buckshot” Ross. Please review the attached presentation if you would like more information on the learning outcomes and training events that David Ross and Don Hamrick (YTC ULW Instructor for YCHS and CHE students at the Floyd D. Johnson Center) make happen.
Once again the class is full of talented future line workers that have made it to the final steps. They are ready to put their skills to the test in front of our utility industry leaders/part
- ners, their family, friends, potential employers and next wave of students. Please bring lawn chairs or something comfortable to sit on
If you haven’t visited the training yard, or it has been awhile, I encourage you to carve out time to make the trip. We will be complete with Phase 2 (storage building/new restrooms) soon and the climbing yard area/drive was finished a few months back.
For our high school/dual enrollment partners and anyone interested in taking a class at Y
- TC (or have a family member, friend, etc. who is), don’t miss this opportunity! The Chester Center will be open and we plan to have admissions/enrollment experts onsite to answer questions. Did you know we offer welding, nursing, mechatronics, and college transfer/general education credit courses at the Chester Center?
We encourage industry guests to bring/setup displays, but please reach out to myself or David to discuss arrangements/setup locations, etc.
The 3 November 2022 showcase will be held at: York Technical College Chester Center, 525 College Place, Chester, SC 29706