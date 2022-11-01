Lineworker drones

The York Tech Utility Line Worker Showcase features students who have completed over 390 hours of training over 14 weeks. Throughout their training, each student developed a series of skills that included workplace safety, industrial tool identification and applications, equipment operation and climbing. In addition, students learned connector construction, pole setting, extraction, overhead transformer installation, switching and more. During the showcase, students had the opportunity to engage with employers who are actively seeking candidates in this field. If you are interested in learning more about this program and the high demand career opportunity, contact the Office of Workforce and Economic Development at 803-325-2888. Here is an aerial view of a previous showcase event.

 YTC photo provided

It is time again to carve out your calendars for a trip to Chester, SC! The Fall ’22 York Tech Chester Center Utility Line Worker Showcase will be held on November 3 from 9 a.m. — 11:30 p.m. It is the capstone of our program, and a small representation of the outstanding training the students have received from YTC’s Lead ULW Instructor David “Buckshot” Ross. Please review the attached presentation if you would like more information on the learning outcomes and training events that David Ross and Don Hamrick (YTC ULW Instructor for YCHS and CHE students at the Floyd D. Johnson Center) make happen.

Once again the class is full of talented future line workers that have made it to the final steps. They are ready to put their skills to the test in front of our utility industry leaders/part

