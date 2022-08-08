The Town of Pageland is considering doubling the fees it charges to connect to its water and sewer systems.
The proposed increase would make Pageland’s fees similar to what Lancaster and Monroe, N.C. charge its customers.
Currently the town charges $750 to connect to the town water mains inside the city limits.
A proposed ordinance before the town council, would double the fee to $1,500.
For customers outside the town limits, the fee would $1,750, up from $950.
The tap is for a 3/4’-inch connection, the industry standard.
Current sewer connection fees in Pageland are $750 for in-town customers and $1,000 for out-of-town customers.
The proposed new sewer connection rates are $1,500 inside the town limits and $1,800 for out-of-town customers.
The tap for a 4-inch gravity line, the industry standard.
Current fees in Lancaster and Monroe are $1,500 for in-town water, as well as sewer, hookups.
Two readings of the Pageland ordinance are required for passage. The proposed reading passed on first reading on Aug. 2.
Connection fees are typically paid by the housing developer during initial construction. New connections may also be needed to replace aging or non-functional pipe.