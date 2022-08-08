Rising fuel costs will likely result in increased trash collection fees in Pageland.
The Town Council has passed on a first reading an ordinance that would increase fees by about 20%.
Currently Pageland charges $14 a month to rent a rollout container. The proposed increase is to $17 per month.
For customers with town-provided dumpsters, the fee for a 6-yard container is proposed to rise to $21 and $25 for a 8-yard container, about a 20% increase.
The proposed dumpster pickup fee is proposed to rise to $3.30 per cubic yard from $2.70.
The town proposed the fee increase to cover some of the increased fuel costs. The price the town pays for diesel fuel has increased from $2.77 a gallon to $4.47 a gallon.
The proposed increase requiring a second vote by the council. If passed, the proposed new rates would be applied to bills mailed on Oct. 31, 2022.
Several council members expressed concern that the proposed increase comes as town crews are still picking up debris from the January ice storm.
Town officials said they hope to have the debris cleanup finished soon.