Jackson Madden silenced the North Central bats and offense as defending AA state champion Andrew Jackson left The Dungeon at North Central with an 11-0 victory in a Region 5-AA baseball game played Tuesday night in Boonetown.
The loss dropped the Knights to 2-3 in conference play and 3-3 overall.
Madden went the distance on the mound with a complete game shutout in which he allowed three hits while fanning nine batters.
The Volunteers provided Madden with all the run support he would need by scoring two runs in the top of the first on a Landon Peavy two-run single off NC junior Dylan Smith.
Smith, a right-hander, suffered the pitching loss. He lasted three innings, allowing three hits and four runs while striking out four.
Cade Branham, Cole Robinson and Kade Baxley each collected one hit to lead the North Central offense.
Demons blank Blazers: Lugoff-Elgin opened its Region 5-4A baseball season by shutting out host Ridge View, 12-0, Tuesday night in Blythewood.