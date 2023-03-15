What’s Happening in Lee County
• The Lee County GOP will meet Thursday March 16, 6 p.m. at the South Carolina Cotton Museum. Guest Speaker will be Police Chief James Dellinger. Also on the agenda is information regarding Lee County Republican precinct reorganization March 23, 7 p.m. and March 25, 10 a.m., also at the South Carolina Cotton Museum. The meeting is open to the public. All concerned citizens are encouraged to attend.
• Lee Academy PTO Silent Auction Friday, March 24 from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. Bake sale and flower sale. BBQ 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and from 5-7 p.m. Greet your BBQ tickets before March 16.
• The Good Samaritans for All People will hold a Pre-Easter Giveaway on Saturday, April 1 from 8-10 a.m. at the old Bishopville High School gym at the corner of College and Main streets. Freed food, clothing, toys and other items for all persons in need. Candy and stuffed animals for all children in attendance. For more information, please contact Rev. Eddie Thomas at 803-459-4989. This event is being supported by combat soldiers and a number of local churches.
• Coffee & Conversations with Lee County Department of Special Needs Board Executive Director Wendy Parnell on April 6 at 8:30 a.m. at the Lee County Library on Main Street! Everyone is invited and encouraged to come out and enjoy a cup of coffee or hot chocolate and chat with Wendy!
• American Legion Unit 29 Auxiliary will hold a chicken bog plate sale on April 15 at the S.C. Cotton Museum. Plates will be $10 each and if 10 or more are ordered, delivery will be available. All proceeds will go to support Lee County veterans.