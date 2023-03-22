• The Lee County Republican precinct reorganization will be held March 23, 7 p.m. and March 25, 10 a.m. at the South Carolina Cotton Museum. Anyone wishing to participate in the Lee County Republican Party is encouraged to attend. Please bring your voter registration card.
• Lee Academy PTO Silent Auction Friday, March 24 from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. Bake sale and flower sale. BBQ 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and from 5-7 p.m. Get your BBQ tickets before March 16.
• Lee County Shared Hope will host an Open House for its homeless shelter, located on Dennis Avenue, on Friday, March 24 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, March 25 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tours of the newly renovated building will be given on those days.
• The regular meeting of the Lee County Disabilities and Lee County Special Housing boards will be held at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29. if you would like to attend this meeting and need information or assistance, please call 803-484-9473.
• The Good Samaritans for All People will hold a Pre-Easter Giveaway on Saturday, April 1 from 8-10 a.m. at the old Bishopville High School gym at the corner of College and Main streets. Free food, clothing, toys and other items for all persons in need. Candy and stuffed animals for all children in attendance. For more information, please contact Rev. Eddie Thomas at 803-459-4989. This event is being supported by combat soldiers and a number of local churches.
• Coffee & Conversations with Lee County Department of Special Needs Board Executive Director Wendy Parnell on April 6 at 8:30 a.m. at the Lee County Library on Main Street! Everyone is invited and encouraged to come out and enjoy a cup of coffee or hot chocolate and chat with Wendy!
• American Legion Unit 29 Auxiliary will hold a chicken bog plate sale on April 15 at the S.C. Cotton Museum. Plates will be $10 each and if 10 or more are ordered, delivery will be available. All proceeds will go to support Lee County veterans.