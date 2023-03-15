The other day I called the cable company and the automated phone system said, “We’re currently experiencing heavy call volume, please hold to speak with a representative.” Thirty-five minutes later, and I’m still on hold with the recorded message recycling the same message about heavy call volume. No matter what time of day you call, this is the same beep-da-bop and the same yada, yada, yada you get when you call the electric company, the gas company, the credit card company and so on and so on. You get the same yada, yada even when you call the phone company. Corporate managers don’t put a high value on customer service anymore.
JP Morgan Chase is the largest commercial bank in the United States, with more than 293,000 employees and total assets of $3.66 trillion. Chase recently opened three branches in South Carolina---Mt. Pleasant, Charleston and Summerville. Now I’ve been a Chase customer since 1981; that’s over 40 years. But for a long time, the new branches wouldn’t accept incoming phone calls from customers loyal like me. The automated system said, “All of our representatives are helping other customers…..please call back later. On one occasion, I got in the car and drove over to the branch, and there wasn’t one customer in the place.
Sometimes it’s difficult to get a live person on the phone when you call some of the Walmart Su%er stores. You get an automated recording that puts the call in a continuous loop of repeated automated messages and the system eventually drops the call. Walmart wasn’t always like that. This is a recent development.
Millions of American workers were laid off or lost their jobs when the pandemic peaked in 2020. Many in the food service and hospitality services industry were never rehired. So why don’t corporate managers hire people to answer the phones? And why do they hire workers from places like India and the Philippines to staff the customer call centers?
In 1876, when Alexander Graham Bell announced he had invented the telephone, skeptics laughed and said, “Telephone? Hey Alex, who you gonna call?” But by 1956, there were millions of landline telephones in use throughout the country. And most long distance calls were operator-assisted. Prior to the 1960s, when the Direct Distance Dialing system came about, and even into the early 1970s in some regions, nearly all long distance phone calls were operated-assisted. You dialed zero and asked an operator to place your long distance call. AT&T and the nationwide Bell Telephone System employed thousands of women as telephone operators and directory assistance representatives. If you needed a telephone number, you called the phone company. The number of telephone operators working at AT&T peaked at more than 350,000 in the 1940s and 1950s.
As reported by the online website, Engineering and Technology History Wiki (ETHW), the career of a telephone operator was one of the few technically oriented jobs available to women in the early 20th century. But it wasn’t open to all women. The telephone companies decided that because operators were their direct link to the public, they had to project a positive image. Women with “foreign” (or distinct ethnic) accents, for example, were not employed. Even native English speakers were usually given elocution training to make sure their speech matched the image the company wanted to project.
Height was also an issue. Because operators had to sit at big switchboards for long periods of time, women were selected whose height and weight fit within certain narrow boundaries. Most women under five feet tall, (or who exceeded a certain weight limit) for example, were considered too short (or too heavy) to be operators in the early 1900s.
This policy remained up through the 1960s and early 1970s. If you were near an AT&T building when the shifts changed, you would see legions of slender and attractive women of basically the same height and weight going in and out of the telephone company buildings. The airline companies had similar weight and height requirements for flight attendants. These kinds of high standards tend to promote fraternal camaraderie, boost worker loyalty and morale, and encourage fraternal cooperation among staff within the workforce.
Today, American companies employ thousands of foreign workers offshore to handle their customer service phone calls. Many of these call center workers have heavy native accents that wouldn’t meet the requirements of corporate managers of the past. And that’s a direct result of our changing times.
Corporate managers no longer feel obligated to provide stable employment for American workers. The official unemployment numbers are misleading. They don’t reflect the true number of people who have dropped out of the work force and are either unemployed or under-employed. There are millions who work on and off in the gig economy and don’t report to employment agencies or collect unemployment benefits. These “gig workers” can be trained to work as telephone operators and customer service employees in the thousands of companies that rely on the inefficient robotic and insulting automated systems that many of us find so frustrating to deal with.
Corporate managers tend to over-rely on artificial intelligence. The policy seems to be...the automated system works just fine; let the workers and the customers be damned. But these automated systems often fail to provide adequate customer service.
Loyal customers deserve better. There’re legions of people living on the streets because they can’t find stable employment. Hire them and train them to answer the telephones and provide customer assistance. Help them find dignity. Give them the audacity of hope.