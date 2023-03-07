York Technical College and the Chester County Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Apprenticeship Carolina, have come together to provide an apprenticeship program that grants students hands-on experience in the field of law enforcement.
The program is the first of its kind in South Carolina and aims to support the Chester County Sheriff’s Office as agencies across the nation face a detention officer shortage. Students who are 18 years of age or older and are enrolled in a law enforcement program at York Technical College will be able to receive paid training at the Chester County Detention Center, exposing them to a career in law enforcement.
“We are happy to partner with York Technical College on such an important program for our community,” said Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey.
“It is critical that we encourage our young people to continue their education and gain valuable experience in their chosen profession while completing their degree. It is my hope that this unique opportunity by our Office and York Technical College will encourage those who are seeking a career in the criminal justice profession.”
“At York Technical College, we are passionate about giving our students the best education and career preparation available,” said Dr. Stacey Moore, President of York Technical College.
“We understand that pursuing a career in law enforcement takes a great amount of dedication and hard work. Our goal for this apprenticeship is to better prepare students who are passionate about serving others in the field of law enforcement. York Technical College is excited to work with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office for the greater benefit of our community.”
“The new Chester County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center apprenticeship is the result of a collaborative effort with the College, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office,and the state to help address the shortage of qualified candidates to fill critical public safety positions,”said Tricia Hovis, Department Chair of Criminal Justice Technology at York Technical College.
“The Criminal Justice Technology program at York Technical College must provide students with the education and experience needed to be successful in a field where professionalism is paramount. This is a true representation of innovative technology for the field of corrections.”